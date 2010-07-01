‘More decisive than Dybala’, Costacurta praises Arsenal target Mertens

Dries Mertens is one of the best players in Serie A with the Belgium International who has already netted seven goals in nine games providing three assists as well.



Mertens netted 34 goals in 46 games last season becoming one of Europe’s most wanted strikers. Arsenal are recently being linked with a summer move for the 30-year-old who will be available at the end of the season for a his € 30 million release clause.



Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta praised the Belgian to the Sky yesterday night claiming that he is even more decisive than Dybala who, at the moment, is probably the best player in Serie A.



“I think that this Napoli side would struggle without Mertens more than what Juve would without Dybala. Right now I believe Dybala is a better player than Mertens but Mertens is more decisive than Dybala.”



The Juventus star has had a stunning start to the season with 10 goals in the opening six Serie A games.

