After Barcelona chiefs admitted they were finding it difficult to close out a deal for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, another of their primary summer targets could also be slipping away. Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims that the Catalan giants are making no further progress in their attempts to sign French international midfielder Ousmane Dembele.





German sports paper Kicker quotes Watzke who explained that; “Barcelona has not moved a millimetre closer to finishing the Dembele transfer. What he [Segura] talks about, I cannot explain. The only explanation is that Real Madrid made Barcelona dizzy during the Supercopa matches."

Watzke was referring to comments made by Barca General Manager Pep Segura who recently declared that the club were getting closer to both Coutinho and Dembele. The Frenchman is currently suspended by the Bundesliga side after refusing to talk with club chiefs after they rejected an initial bid from the Blaugrana. He was photographed earlier this week packing up his car before heading back to his homeland.