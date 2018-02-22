Some more bad news for Manchester City: Mo Salah should be there in midweek as Liverpool hope to make it to the Champions League semi-finals.

The Sky Blues have had a torrid week, losing the first quarter-final 3-0 at Anfield, and struggling to do much to get back into the game after conceding all the goals in the first half hour.

​They were 2-0 up to rivals Manchester on Saturday, too, only to see that game slip between their fingers too in a comeback for the ages.

​Pep Guardiola’s side could have been cheered up news of Mo Salah’s groin injury. The Egyptian went off in last week’s game at Anfield, and missed the early Saturday kick-off, a 0-0 Derby draw with Everton.

Yet it now appears like the Egyptian will be ready, if the Times have got their story straight. The scorer of 39 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, the world is Salah’s oyster right now.



Will the Sky Blues be able to turn it around too?