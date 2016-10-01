Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been speaking at a press-conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League against Sevilla in Spain.



Asked about his Champions League dreams, Mourinho answered; ““I normally say that Champions League dreams, they start around the quarter-finals & not yet. Last-16 still looks a long way to go. At the moment, we have to focus on a very difficult moment”



On Paul Pogba & whether he would play; “I opened the training session today in the period we don’t normally open.



We normally do the warm up and the first simple drills and this time we did it for quite a long time in the last period so we could see the players in a competitive situation and when a player is in that type of situation it is because the players are normally ready and without problems.



So you could see that in training some people that didn’t play against Huddersfield with problems like Pogba, Valencia, Rashford, Herrera, so I think in an objective way you could look at it.”



On being back in Spain; “There were just three (trophies).



“I came here in a difficult period for my club (Real Madrid), in a period of a great dominance of our big rival.



“To win the league meant a lot. The UEFA Cup (with Porto) in Sevilla in 2003 meant a lot”



On being favourites for the tie; “I don’t think it’s possible to score 6 here [As he did with Madrid].



“It takes Ronaldo or Messi in their best days to smash goals here.



“Betis in the derby was a one-off.



“Montella is Italian, and Italians know how to organise their teams defensively”



On why Sanchez joined; “Manchester United in the Champions League is quite a big thing, we always want to play against the best teams and this is why we like this competition.



“So, Alexis wanted to come to a team in order to play in the Champions League [this season].”



On winning the Champions League; “Any team that reaches the QF has a chance.



“I never thought with Inter or Porto that we had a chance until we got to the QF.

“Some clubs are more ready in this moment to win it, but it’s when you reach the QF that you feel anything can happen.”