Mou and Klopp pounce on former Juve targets as Man Utd and Liverpool seek summer reinforcements
19 February at 13:30Manchester United and Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their squads in the summer to fill the gap with Premier League table leaders Chelsea. Both Jurgen Klopp and José Mourinho have filled a preliminary summer shopping list with players they’d like to sign once the current season comes to an end.
According to various reports from around Europe, Manchester United have set sights on AS Monaco star Fabinho, a versatile Brazilian defender who can either play as right-back or centre midfielder. The Brazilian was a transfer target of Juventus last summer, but the Old Lady opted to sign the more experienced Dani Alves. Fabinho’s price-tag could be in the region of € 40 million.
As for Liverpool, Klopp has also set sights on a former transfer target of the Old Lady. The Serie A giants, in fact, negotiated the transfer of Mario Gotze exactly one year ago. The bianconeri wanted to sign both him and Benatia from Bayern Munich 12 months ago but did only manage to seal the transfer of the Morocco Internatinal with Gotze who return to Borussia Dortmund but has been struggling to have the same impact he had under Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician wants to lure his compatriot from the Signal Iduna Park in the summer to help his protégée regain confidence and bolster the Reds’ attacking department.
