Jose Mourinho has had a pop at Arsenal over the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

As the Red Devils secured the signing of the talented Chilean winger, Mourinho claimed that he had moved from a “fantastic” club to a “giant club”.

"Manchester United made a fantastic deal," the Special One said as his side prepare for this weekend’s clash with Yeovil.

The Portuguese Coach was hinting at a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the other direction.

"I think Arsenal also made a fantastic deal. I lost a fantastic player. Mr Wenger lost a fantastic. I got a fantastic player, and Mr Wenger got a fantastic player."

“Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club. Henrikh Mkhitaryan changed also to a fantastic club. So I think it was a great deal for everyone."

Sanchez ended his Arsenal career with a massive 60 premier League goals, from twice the amount of games played.