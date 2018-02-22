Mou provides Pogba injury update, explains why Man Utd ‘deserved’ to win against Liverpool

No doubt José Mourinho was delighted with Manchester United’s 2-1 home win against Liverpool. Talking to the BBC after the final whistle at the Old Trafford, the Special One explained why his side deserved to get the three points against the Reds.



“We were quite aggressive in the first half and we wanted to have control of the game, spaces for transition and try to exploit, not weaknesses, but points where the opponent is not so good”, Mourinho said. In the second half we didn’t want to be as defensive as we were. Liverpool pushed us back but I don’t remember the chances that need David de Gea to make the goal safe. I don’t remember a dangerous situation to our goal.”



Talking about Pogba’s absence from today’s clash, Mourinho admitted: “He was injured in the last minute of the last training session before the game. If I finished the training session one minute before he would have been OK.”

