Reports coming out of sportbible.com via @VoetbalInside have linked Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho’s post match conversation with son of Dutch forward Patrick Kluivert, Justin. The 18 year old remained on the bench for the entirety of the Ajax’s Europa League Final loss to the Red Devils, but that did not stop Mou from stopping from making a future recruiting call. Justin Kluivert was expected by some to come on as a substitute in the game, but was never called upon by Coach Peter Bosz.

The 18 year old Dutch sensation has represented Ajax in 14 Eredivisie matches this season, adding two goals and four assists in the meanwhile. He can play on either wing, and his attacking prowess is already known by many major clubs. Worth mentioning as well, the young Kluivert is represented by well known agent Mino Raiola, never a man hesitant to move a player for the right price.