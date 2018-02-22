Manchester United: Mourinho & Pogba clash again after interview prank turns sour
21 March at 22:50
Jose Mourinho’s relationship with French midfielder Paul Pogba has been called into question once again,after the Portuguese tactician was left fuming by the players intervention during a recent Match of the Day interview.
The incident in question happened after the Red Devils had beaten their bitter rivals Liverpool, when Pogba interrupted Mourinho to shake his hand.
At the time, his boss seemed to take the joke well but according to The Daily Mail today, Mourinho has since lambasted Pogba for getting involved with post-match media duties.
Jose Mourinho was trying to be deep in his post-match interview.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2018
Then came Paul Pogba #MOTD pic.twitter.com/fxl0VGWcB2
