Jose Mourinho’s relationship with French midfielder Paul Pogba has been called into question once again,after the Portuguese tactician was left fuming by the players intervention during a recent Match of the Day interview.



The incident in question happened after the Red Devils had beaten their bitter rivals Liverpool, when Pogba interrupted Mourinho to shake his hand.



At the time, his boss seemed to take the joke well but according to The Daily Mail today, Mourinho has since lambasted Pogba for getting involved with post-match media duties.