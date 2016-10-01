Jose Mourinho has taken a shot at the media for “not respecting” Bournemouth.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with the Cherries, the Portuguese Coach was likely trying to deflect attention from his squad again by taking a shot at the press.

"You don't like Bournemouth eh? You don't respect them," Mourinho said.

"You don't think they are a team capable to come to Old Trafford and do well. No respect for Eddie Howe. No respect for their players."

The press were asking him about Sunday’s loss to Manchester City, or rather the scuffle which occurred in the tunnel after the game, in which Romelu Lukaku threw a bottle at a City staffer.

​Watch his outburst on the BBC’s website below...