Mourinho admits Man United aren't title favourites
18 August at 16:40Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is managing expectations of Red Devil supporters by insisting that the side are not the title favourites this season.
Via the Daily Mirror, the former Chelsea boss spoke to journalists ahead of his side’s trip to Swansea on Saturday and was quizzed on his title ambition, after Man United’s emphatic 4-0 victory over West Ham last Sunday.
“I'm too experienced and stable to lose my discipline, my stability and to think a 4-0 really makes us the best team in the country, the favourites or the dream team,” said Mourinho.
“We're not favourites, we're not the dream team, we're just a team with more confidence than last season, with more time of work together, but I'm calm.
“When I look to the last match, I like many, many things, but the challenge is not to repeat the result, because a 4-0 win is difficult to repeat in the Premier League, but to repeat the same kind of performance.
