Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is managing expectations of Red Devil supporters by insisting that the side are not the title favourites this season. Via the Daily Mirror , the former Chelsea boss spoke to journalists ahead of his side’s trip to Swansea on Saturday and was quizzed on his title ambition, after Man United’s emphatic 4-0 victory over West Ham last Sunday.“I'm too experienced and stable to lose my discipline, my stability and to think a 4-0 really makes us the best team in the country, the favourites or the dream team,” said Mourinho.“We're not favourites, we're not the dream team, we're just a team with more confidence than last season, with more time of work together, but I'm calm.“When I look to the last match, I like many, many things, but the challenge is not to repeat the result, because a 4-0 win is difficult to repeat in the Premier League, but to repeat the same kind of performance.Follow: @Jac_talbot