Mourinho has admitted Fellaini could leave in the summer at his press conference this morning. Said Jones and Bailly still out vs Brighton. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) November 24, 2017

Speaking at a press conference Friday morning, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admittted star midfielder Marouane Fellaini may leave on a free transfer after this season concludes.The Belgian international is enjoying a sensational final season on his current contract and has attracted attention from Europe's biggest clubs. Paris Saint-Germain is favorites to land his services as a replacement for Thiago Motta.Reports indicate the French giants are preparing a lucrative four-year offer for Fellaini.