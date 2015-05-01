Mourinho admits Zlatan could make a Man United return
27 July at 12:20Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted that forward Zlatan Ibrahimović could make a return to Old Trafford in the second half of next season, according to the Independent.
The Swede signed a one-year deal last year and it was thought he would sign an extension, but a serious knee injury brought that to a halt and he was released from his contract.
But boss Mourinho is still open to the idea of the veteran striker making a return.
“Possible, it's open,” Mourinho said.
“Obviously we open our door for him to recover with us, obviously Old Trafford, Carrington is open for him to recover with our people and to be one of us.
“At the same time, let's make a decision that makes us all happy and if that decision is for him to stay and for us to wait, let's say until December maybe because I don't think before December he can be back to competitive football.
Jacque Talbot
