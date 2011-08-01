Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has escalated his verbal feud with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte by saying that he has never been suspended due to match-fixing allegations.

Mourinho, whose United side picked up a 2-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup yesterday, had talked about how he does not act like a clown on the touchline, apparently aiming a jibe at Conte. The Italian had digged up Mourinho’s past, saying that he was speaking about himself and his past.

Following United’s win over Derby on Friday though, Mourinho was asked about what Conte had said. Mourinho told that the clown comments were not directed at Conte. He said:

"What never happened to me - and will never happen - is to be suspended for match-fixing. That never happened to me and will never happen."

During his stay at Juventus back in the 2012-13 campaign, Conte had received a four-month suspension for not reporting match-fixing issues at his previous club Siena.

"The only thing I want to say to end the story is that yes, I made mistakes in the past on the touchline. Yes, I will make less but I think I will still make a few.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)