Mourinho believes this Man Utd defender is 'the next John Terry'
08 September at 15:50Jose Mourinho believes that Phil Jones is his John Terry, the Manchester Evening News claim.
This report comes as a massive surprise, as Manchester United fans expect the likes of Eric Bailly and Daley Blind to be considered ones for the future, and not Jones.
Signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, the England international has failed to live up to expectations, despite Fergie claiming in 2013 that Jones “could be our best ever player."
Clearly, great footballing minds believe in the 25-year-old, whose future looked uncertain at best after he failed to nail down a starting place last season.
Mourinho’s comparison with John Terry is a great honour, the current Aston Villa player winning everything with Chelsea (including five Premier League titles and a Champions League) in 19 years at the club.
Jones, 25, only started 18 Premier League games last season with the Red Devils, Will Mourinho turn out to be right about him?
