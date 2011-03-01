Jose Mourinho believes that Phil Jones is his John Terry,

This report comes as a massive surprise, as Manchester United fans expect the likes of Eric Bailly and Daley Blind to be considered ones for the future, and not Jones.

Signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, the England international has failed to live up to expectations, despite Fergie claiming in 2013 that

Clearly, great footballing minds believe in the 25-year-old, whose

Mourinho’s comparison with John Terry is a great honour, the current Aston Villa player winning everything with Chelsea (including five Premier League titles and a Champions League) in 19 years at the club.

Jones, 25, only started 18 Premier League games last season with the Red Devils, Will Mourinho turn out to be right about him?

Jones “could be our best ever player."future looked uncertain at best after he failed to nail down a starting place last season.