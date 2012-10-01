The Portuguese Coach’s latest faux pas sees the Red Devils let Leicester City earn an unexpected drawn at the King Power Stadium.

2-1 up until the end of the game, the Mancunians allowed Claude Puel’s side to continue its impressive run with a Harry Maguire leveller.

"We were punished by our mistakes," Mourinho told Sky Sports after the loss.

"Childish loss of possession, so easy. Childish in their box and childish in our box.

"Half an hour after our second it is a game to finish four, five, six-one. We didn't win because we missed incredible chances, joke chances."

It hasn’t been an easy time for the Portuguese Coach, with Man City taking a huge 14-point Premier League lead, with BBC pundit Alan Shearer claiming that the “title race was over.”

The Red Devils lost to City recently too, and at home to boot, the two sides coming to blows in the tunnel after the 2-1 result.