Mourinho calls ex-Inter manager the ‘worst in history’
12 March at 16:30Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has blasted back at “worst manager in the history of the Premier League” Frank de Boer following criticism of his handling of Marcus Rashford.
The man sacked by Crystal Palace just four top-flight fixtures into the 2017-18 campaign has questioned the methods being used at Old Trafford to bring the best out of an exciting talent.
Having seen Rashford mark his first league start since Boxing Day with a match-winning brace against Liverpool, De Boer told BT Sport: "It's a pity that the manager is Mourinho, because he's an English player and you want him to be given time.”
Unsurprisingly, Mourinho has not taken too kindly to seeing his methods criticised and has hit back at De Boer, telling reporters: “I read something, some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League, Frank de Boer saying it’s not good for Rashford to have a coach like me.
“If he was coached by Frank he would be coached how to lose because he lost every game.”
