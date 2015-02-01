Mourinho: ‘Chelsea and Tottenham not doing badly’

Manchester United boss José Mourinho talked to media from the Red Devils’ training ground in Carrington ahead of the wee-end’s clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Special One has conceded the Premier League title claiming that the Red Devils “need points to be the first of the lasts.”



“We have to try and finish second. I don't remember us being fourth or fifth at any point this season. We've been in second position all season aside from a few weeks at the beginning. Means we're better than last year”, Mourinho admitted.



"Manchester City simply have started very strongly and have stayed that way. Nobody can even go close to them, they won games they didn’t deserve to but they are doing incredibly well. We are second and not because Tottenham, Chelsea or us are doing badly.”



Talking about Ibrahmovic’s possible move to the MLS, Mourinho said: “He hasn’t told me anything about, if it was true I’d be the first one to know.”

