Mourinho comments on handshake snub
Iafrica report that Manchester United boss Mourinho has insisted he wasn't to blame for the handshake incident between him and Mark Hughes and was irritated when asked, saying: “I don’t speak about stupid things, I’m too old for that, talking about stupid things is for stupid people.
"I prefer not to answer question about handshakes. It's a bad question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right."
It was also reported that Mourinho also received a push in the chest from Stoke boss Hughes.
After the match, Hughes said: “I pushed him because he was in my technical area. Maybe that is why he didn’t want to shake my hand. It has to be viewed as a negative result for him. Sometimes managers of top-six clubs don’t take negative results too kindly.
“Maybe he reacted in the wrong way. In fairness I have my history with handshakes. Maybe it's me.”
Go to comments