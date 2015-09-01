Iafrica report that Manchester United boss Mourinho has insisted he wasn't to blame for the handshake incident between him and Mark Hughes and was irritated when asked, saying: “I don’t speak about stupid things, I’m too old for that, talking about stupid things is for stupid people.

"I prefer not to answer question about handshakes. It's a bad question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right."

It was also reported that Mourinho also received a push in the chest from Stoke boss Hughes.

After the match, Hughes said: “I pushed him because he was in my technical area. Maybe that is why he didn’t want to shake my hand. It has to be viewed as a negative result for him. Sometimes managers of top-six clubs don’t take negative results too kindly.

“Maybe he reacted in the wrong way. In fairness I have my history with handshakes. Maybe it's me.”