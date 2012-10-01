Mourinho concerned over Man Utd midfielder's injury

Jose Mourinho expressed concern over the health of midfielder Nemanja Matic after their unimpressive victory over Watford on Tuesday night.



Matic hobbled off in the 54th minute and was replaced by Ander Herrera, with United going on to see their three-goal lead cut to just one with six minutes remaining. While the Portuguese could not clarify the extent of Matic's issue, he suggested it must be significant if the player requested his own withdrawal.



"For Matic to tell me he wants to be replaced, he does not do that if it is nothing important. It is muscular," Mourinho in an interview after the match. "We lost stability when Nemanja Matic had to come out but the important thing is the three points. I saw happiness from the team and played with a free mind."



Jesse Lingard secured the victory for the Red Devils with a fine individual effort, but Mourinho felt the loss of the Serbian midfielder was key as his team struggled late on at Vicarage Road.