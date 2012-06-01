Mourinho confirms he’ll allow Ibrahimovic to leave Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will not stand in Zlatan Ibrahimovic's way if the striker wants to join LA Galaxy.



Ibrahimovic, 36, will be out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move to the United States after 18 months at Old Trafford.



He scored 28 goals in his first year in Manchester but has been restricted to just seven appearances so far this season after returning to action following a seven-month lay-off with a knee injury.



Mourinho told a news conference on Monday: "He told me nothing about it. First time I read something about this is was from you, I read from somewhere or saw on some TV channel, he never mentioned that to me so I don't know.



"Zlatan is in last year of his contract, if, if, if -- and he said nothing to it to me -- but if, if, if that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country we are here to help and create conditions to help, not to make his life difficult.”