This is a turnout for the books!

Sacked twice by the Blues, the Special One empathises with the Italian, who is under a lot of pressure off the back of a string of losses, including a 2-1 reverse at the hands of Manchester United and a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

And, just after beating Crystal Palace, Mourinho had this to say about the Pensioners:

“Chelsea is a fantastic team and, I know it looks a bit strange because you know we had problems in the past, but it's quite ridiculous that I have to say how unfair it is to speak the way people are speaking about the English champion.

"They are still the English champion. Chelsea was strong against us. They started very strong and created difficulty in that initial part of the game."

Big words for Mourinho, who was previously slammed by Conte for criticising his match-fixing ban back when he was in Italy.

"He was a little man in the past, he is a little man in the present and he will be in the future,” Conte had said in January.

"He is not my problem, I consider him a very little man with very low profile.”