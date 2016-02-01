Manchester United secure deal for Ivorian star to leave Diego Simeone fuming
20 April at 11:55
Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Manchester United have pinched Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier from right under the nose of Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old, currently plying his trade in France with Paris Saint-Germain, has reportedly been convinced by United boss Jose Mourinho to choose Manchester over Madrid which has left Atleti boss Diego Simeone fuming.
The Portuguese tactician wants to deploy a natural right-back in that position despite some outstanding performances from Antonio Valencia this season and the player who has made 28 appearances for the Parisian’s is the lined up to fit the bill.
His current deal expires in 2019 and it’s expected that PSG will ask for big money from any potential suitors but the Daily Star believes that Mourinho has the full backing of the board at Old Trafford as he set out on a huge summer spending spree to return the club to the top of the pile both at home and in Europe.
