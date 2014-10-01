Mourinho defends Pogba, criticizes Man Utd fans

Jose Mourinho insists his decision to drop Paul Pogba from the United lineup on Saturday was not a punishment for the Frenchman's performance in midweek.



The Manchester United boss instead chose to heap praise on replacement Scott McTominay, while also questioning the "quiet" atmosphere at Old Trafford.



Mourinho said: "I change a few players and the intention was not to punish anyone because to punish anyone, I also need someone to punish me because we are a team and when we win, we win together and we lose together.



Mourinho, though, questioned the atmosphere at Old Trafford, describing the stadium as "quiet" and suggesting the 76,000 supporters should have been more appreciative of the performance.



"It's not Portsmouth," he said. "I remember when I was in [the] Premier League and such a small stadium, the atmosphere is incredible and here it is a bit quiet and is not very very enthusiastic, but the players like to play at home."