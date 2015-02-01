Jose Mourinho has revealed that Paul Pogba was not injured, explaining that his choice to substitute the Manchester United midfielder during their 1-0 loss to Newcastle was a tactical one.The star was hooked in the 66th minute , as the Red Devils struggled to break the Magpies down at St James' Park. Michael Carrick came on for Pogba, at the same time that Jesse Lingard replaced Juan Mata, and Mourinho has explained that he made the change in order to tweak his formation, though it had little effect.No problems," he told Sky Sports when asked about the France international. "I wanted a better way [in midfield] against a side that was defending in a block."I wanted the simplicity of Michael Carrick and I wanted Alexis closer to Lukaku where he could be like a second striker."