Jose Mourinho is very happy with his central defenders

The Red Devils came away from Saint Mary’s with a 1-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, and it looks like the former Inter Coach has got their defence playing on point once again.

Manchester United have done very well over the last few weeks, and the Special One was full of praise for Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

"Very good, and also [substitute Chris] Smalling. We did for 20 minutes what the majority of the Premier League teams are doing, which is to play defensively with five at the back.”

The Portuguese Coach was disappointed with how his side didn’t finish off the Solent side.

"We had chances to kill the game and score the second goal, but didn't.

"Then, Southampton were strong. I felt the manager [Mauricio Pellegrino] was enthusiastic, exciting, risking bringing on two strikers like [Manolo] Gabbiadini and [Charlie] Austin to play direct, and also in a style that isn't normally their style."