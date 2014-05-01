Mourinho gives boost to Rashford after Alexis’ arrival

Jose Mourinho insists Alexis Sanchez's arrival at Manchester United will not push Marcus Rashford to the fringes of the first team.



Rashford is the only player to have featured in every one of United's games so far this season but has struggled for form in recent months and faces added competition following Sanchez's move from Arsenal.



Mourinho says the 20-year-old has a chance to learn from the Chilean, but the insists Rashford will not find opportunities more limited because of his new teammate.



"Marcus' story is quite interesting because he started playing with Mr. Van Gaal when team was really in trouble to have options," Mourinho said. "Then the monster that kills the little kids arrived, but he plays every game since then.



"He plays every game. Starting or coming from the bench, as a striker, as a left winger, as a right winger, then he goes to the national team.



"The kid is having a hell of an experience at every level so an amazing future waits for him and being surrounded by these players can only help him.”

