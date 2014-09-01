Manchester United started off this season with a bang and they got yet another big win today as they beat Everton by a 4-0 score line at Old Trafford (thanks to goals from Valencia, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku and Martial). Here is what José Mourinho had to say to the English press after the game (via the Dailystar):



" I think we put in a great effort today, especially to start the game off in the first 35 minutes or so. I think this was our most complete performance of the season. We pressed Everton hard and they did not have many chances so that means that we did great. They did have a good stretch later in the game since Everton have good talented players but I am happy. We played three upfront alongside Mkhitaryan, it is important to take your chances and kill off games as early as possible in the EPL".