Mourinho hails this player 'the best I've ever worked with'
10 September at 10:40Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has hailed this summer window’s signing Nemanja Matic his best the player if has ever worked with, according to Goal.
Matic moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea, rekindling the relationship between Mourinho and Matic, as the Serb had been signed by the Portuguese boss.
“Matic, I cannot say that I had better guys than him in my career,” Mourinho told The Times.
“And he has with me something which marks forever, which was a match where he was on the bench, I play him minute 45 and I took him off minute 70, 75.
“The press wants a story, the press wants blood.
“My blood, or his blood, or both. He was really sad. I was also sad because it’s not something nice and it’s something that I did only twice in my career.
“But the next day he comes to me and he says, ‘I’m not happy, but it’s my fault. I’m not happy with what you did to me, but it’s my fault, because the way I was playing I can understand the change. So let’s keep going’.
