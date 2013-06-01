Jose Mourinho has hinted that Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Swedish international scored 23 goals in all competitions for them last season, leading them to a Europa League win.

Unfortunately, his one-year deal wasn’t extended because of an ACL tear sustained late in the season.

Signing Romelu Lukaku for €75 million had, furthermore, apparently done in any chances Ibra had of recovering.

“Maybe he'll stay with us,” Mourinho said ahead of the upcoming European Super Cup final tie with Real Madrid, “He's not got a contract, but he's still close to Manchester, and the fact we are involved in the Super Cup now is also his merit.”

The former Inter, Juventus and Barcelona man has been training with the Red Devils, and reports have been buzzing around mentioning the possibility of his signing a new deal with the Mancunian side.

The Diavoli have spent over

€200 million on revampting their squad, including signing Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andrea Conti.