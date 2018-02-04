Mourinho: I don’t care when Pogba returns

Jose Mourinho said he neither knows nor cares how long Paul Pogba will be sidelined because he was fully focused on Manchester United's game against Huddersfield Town.



The France international was forced to sit out the FA Cup fifth-round clash due to illness, with youngster Ethan Hamilton added to the squad in his place. Pogba's absence comes just 24 hours after Mourinho said he would start the match as he hit back at "lies" concerning the midfielder's alleged unhappiness with life at Old Trafford.



“This morning, I was told by the doctor," Mourinho told BT Sport when asked when he learned Pogba was ill.



Asked whether it is a serious problem, he replied: "I don't know and, honestly, I don't care. I focus just on the game since the moment I knew Paul cannot play. I will think about Paul after the match, not now."



Pogba had earlier tweeted to confirm he had been advised to miss the match, saying: "Gutted I won't be at Huddersfield but I need to get better."