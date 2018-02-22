Mourinho: ‘I expected Juve to beat Tottenham, I don’t want to talk about Conte’





Manchester United boss José Mourinho has talked to Rai Sport about several issues including VAR, Champions League and Antonio Conte. “I like VAR, I think it’s a positive thing but I also think it must be used in the right way. I don’t think referees are following the protocols they have. VAR was used in one of my games and my team had a goal disallowed for an off-side of one millimetre.”



“Inter? I suffer when I see that they don’t win. I always try to watch their games, when I can’t I always learn their results. It’s normal to have a moment with no trophies, Juventus will go through it as well. The bianconeri always play the same way. You must always think that they are going to win somehow. I expected them to beat Tottenham.”



“Italy manager? I wouldn’t accept the job because there are many top Italian managers. I love the country but I don’t think Italy will need a foreign manager. Conte? I don’t want to talk about him. We did what we had to. He is the manager of Chelsea and I am the manager of Man Utd, we had to be respectful when we met.”