Mourinho: ‘I’m still the number one at Chelsea’
14 March at 09:55Manchester United boss José Mourinho lost his second game of the season in his old stadium Stamford Bidge. The Special One is the most successful manager at Chelsea but since he joined Manchester United last summer, the Blues’ fans have been calling him ‘Judah’ accusing the Portuguese of betraying Chelsea.
Following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat in FA Cup and a scuffle with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte during the first half (watch it here), Mourinho replied to Chelsea fans.
“Chelsea fans can call me what they want”, Mourinho told journalists in the post-match press conference
“I’m a professional, I defend my club. Till the moment they have a manager who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the number one. When somebody wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’ll become number two, but until that moment Judah is the number one.”
Go to comments