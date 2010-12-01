Mourinho: 'I am sure that Ibrahimovic will stay with us next year too...'. As for Rooney....
03 March at 22:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future is still in doubt as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. United do have a team option for a second season but over the past few weeks there have been reports saying that he wanted to wait and see if his club was going to qualify for the UEFA Champions league or not.
Here is what José Mourinho had to say to BBC on the matter : '' I think Zlatan will be staying with us since we do have an option in his contract for a second year. Considering how well he has played for us this season we are certain that he will be staying with us next year too. He will be as important for us next year ... ''.
Mourinho then added that he also believed that Rooney was going to stay too: '' Rooney showed us that he wants to keep on fighting with us. I am 100% sure that he will remain till the end of the season and I also believe that he will also stay on for next season too but that is up to the player so let's see.... ''.
