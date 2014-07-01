Since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2016, Jose Mourinho has always maintained that he needs three transfer windows to get his perfect Manchester United side. Late on the scene last summer, the Portuguese tactician has had two windows in which to fit the Red Devils into his mould and after shelling out £150M on three players this summer (Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic) plus welcoming back Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free-transfer, the Old Trafford giants have had a great start to the new campaign.





Having not won the Premier League title for five years, Mourinho is aware of the size of the task facing him and speaking to The Times , he explained he would try to bring English football’s top prize back to the Theatre of Dreams this season.

Mourinho stated that; “I have said three [summer] transfer windows is what I need to have the team I want to have, the team I think can bring Manchester United to the top of English football and to close the gap to the top of European football again, and I still think we need that third transfer window, but I’m not going to wait for the third transfer window to try to reach it”.



“Again, I like to accelerate. I don’t like to sleep on a slow watch, a slow timing, and let it go. I like to chase. I don’t like to wait.”



United continue their campaign with a tricky trip to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday to face Stoke City.