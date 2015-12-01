United, Mourinho is set to battle it out with Juve for a star Lazio player and Dybala...
24 September at 21:04
It is again José Mourinho against Juventus. This time it isn't on the pitch or for Pogba but it is for other players.
DYBALA - According to the Sunday Mirror (via IlBianconero), Mourinho is willing to go up to 175 million euros for the Argentine star. They would have a very important role for him within their squad as he would potentially come in to replace Ibrahimovic (next summer). Even so, Juve view him as being unsellable as he just recently renewed his contract until 2022. Dybala is on fire this season as it will be very hard for United to get him next summer....
MILINKOVIC AND OTHERS - Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic is a much more concrete option for Mourinho as Juve are also on him. United know they will have to offer a hefty amount to convince Lazio but they would be willing to dish out 85 million euros for him. Finally, Ozil is another name that intrigues Mourinho as he would love to get him as a free-agent. Other than Manchester United, Juve and Inter are also interested in him...
