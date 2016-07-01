Mourinho joins Inter in race for Real Madrid wantaway
24 January at 17:20Manchester United have joined the race to sign Mateo Kovacic, who is ironically wanted by former club Inter.
The Croatian has struggled to impose himself at Real Madrid, and hasn’t been helped by injuries.
The € 35 million signing arrived in 2015, but has since only started 28 Liga games, including just one in the current campaign, where he has barely played 170 minutes.
The Croatian will be best remembered for travelling to the San Siro to play the 2016 Champions League final… only to sit in the stands of his former stadium as he wasn’t even called up by Zinedine Zidane.
Manchester United are preparing themselves to transition after the eventual departures of Michael Carrick or Marouane Fellaini. The former is set to retire at the end of the season, the latter’s deal expires in June.
Kovacic, 23, wants to play at the World Cup, and is already struggling to start as it is. He needs more playing time in order to secure a place.
