Mourinho, Liverpool target pens new deal, release clause only €40m
One of Serie A's brightest stars is set to sign a new deal… but a rather cheap one for known enthusiasts in the Premier League.
Dries Mertens has been on for this season for Napoli, the Belgian star netting 11 goals in Serie A action.
This has been enough to earn a new deal, which he is set to sign soon. It will allow him to earn a raise and a €40 million release clause for foreign clubs, a small sum for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton.
The Belgian international impressed at this summer's European 2026 tournament, though he often didn't have a place in the starting lineup.
Mertens, 29, has been known to be on Jose Mourinho's good books for a long time, the Special One being interested in signing the Belgian when he was still managing Chelsea.
Liverpool and Everton were, on the other hand, poised to fight it out in 2015 for the winger, valued at €17m back then.
