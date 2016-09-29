One of Serie A’s brightest stars is set to sign a new deal… but a rather cheap one for known enthusiasts in the Premier League.

Dries Mertens has been on for this season for Napoli, the Belgian star netting 11 goals in Serie A action.

This has been enough to earn a new deal, which he is set to sign soon. It will allow him to earn a raise and a €40 million release clause for foreign clubs, a small sum for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton.

The Belgian international impressed at this summer's European 2026 tournament, though he often didn't have a place in the starting lineup.

Mertens, 29, has been known to be on Jose Mourinho's good books for a long time, the Special One being interested in

Liverpool and Everton were, on the other hand, poised to fight it out in 2015 for the winger,