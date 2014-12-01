Mourinho makes €41m Chelsea midfielder a transfer priority
27 April at 14:10Jose Mourinho has made Willian one of his transfer priorities for the upcoming summer, the Daily Star reveals, and is ready to spend €41 million on him.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has dropped down the pecking order since being replaced by Pedro, prompting United to take a stab at nabbing him during the winter.
The Special One wants the Brazilian star to join him at Manchester United, having worked together at Chelsea in Mourinho’s second stint there. He’s ready to offer him €235.000-a-week’s worth of wages, too.
The Portuguese Coach is preparing a major midfield overhaul, StarSport revealing that he’s had Willian scouted on numerous occasions.
During the last transfer window, Willian was quoted as saying that; “No player likes to start the game at the bench. To be honest, I do not like it either. I like to be playing all the time.”
Back then, £40 million (€47m) was the sum being bandied around.
@EdoDalmonte
