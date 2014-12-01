Jose Mourinho has made Willian one of his transfer priorities for the upcoming summer,

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has dropped down the pecking order since being replaced by Pedro, prompting United to take a stab at nabbing him during the winter.

The Special One wants the Brazilian star to join him at Manchester United, having worked together at Chelsea in Mourinho’s second stint there. He’s ready to offer him €235.000-a-week’s worth of wages, too.

The Portuguese Coach is preparing a major midfield overhaul, StarSport revealing that he’s had Willian scouted on numerous occasions.

During the last transfer window,

Back then, £40 million (

47m) was the sum being bandied around.