Jose Mourinho has taken a shot at Manchester CIty and PSG, claiming that they

This may also be a shot across the bow of Financial Fair Play, with the Portuguese manager trying to defend his own transfer wishes.

"I think next season we are going to get two or three more players. We are going to lose also two or three,” he said about his club’s plans.

"It's not going to happen a dramatic change and the dramatic improvement. But with time, step by step, with some balance, we have to do it.”

His attack doesn’t seem to hold much water, considering that he acquired Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic for a total of €164 million.

"We are not that profile of club where there are no limits and the only thing that matters is to get the best."

"If you belong to one of these clubs where there is no limit, you just buy what you want and there is no limit, no Financial Fair Play, there is nothing.

"You do what you want or it's hard.

"Do you think this club can put here now £600m and let's buy six players of £100m? The club can't do that. I can't expect the club to do that.

"Without taking any credit from Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola] and his staff and the players, they have obviously lots of credit in what they are doing, but Pep arrived, he has the goalkeeper of England. He doesn't like him. He buys the goalkeeper of Barcelona. He doesn't like him. He buys another one.”