Manchester United lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the league last night, leaving them fifteen points short of Manchester City in the table.

Speaking to Match of the Day afterwards, the Portuguese manager added that

Tottenham took the lead after only ten seconds, when a contested header fell at Christian Eriksen’s feet, allowing the Dane to rifle past David De Gea. Things only got worse a few minutes later, when sloppy defending allowed Spurs behind, the eventual cross being turned into his own net by Phil Jones.

"That goal after a few seconds has a big influence in the game because Tottenham can play the way they like to play,” the Special One added.

"In the end we played against a very good team. Both goals were ridiculous goals.

"The first goal is an accumulation of mistakes in spite of the fact that everything happened so fast. My players have watched the Tottenham kick-off many, many times.

"It was a really, really bad goal. The second goal mentally kills the team.

"A team to win matches needs to score goals and also defend well – on this occasion we were very bad.”

Mourinho has now managed to pick up only one point in eight away trips to Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool since arriving at Old Trafford.

"It's a performance that starts with a ridiculous goal.”