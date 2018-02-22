Jose Mourinho claims that Manchester United didn’t play badly in last night’s 2-1 defeat to Sevilla.

The shock Champions League elimination leaves the Special One on the brink: in two seasons, the football at Old Trafford has hardly sparkled, and the Portuguese Coach was allowed to spend over

300 million on his current squad.

The Red Devils looked to be the favourites after a poor first leg in Spain, which ended 0-0, but instead went down to two Wissam Ben Yedder goals in the last fifteen minutes.

“I think the first goal would always be important in this match, not just because of the first leg result but also because of the style of the match,”

“We try since the first minute to be aggressive and be intense and I could find some similarities between the beginning of this game and the beginning of the Liverpool game.

“But then we didn’t score and Sevilla kept the ball and were confident having the ball and hiding the ball and controlling the game well.

“In the second half we had good chances to score, good and dangerous approaches to their box. They score one goal and from that moment everything becomes much more emotional and the second goal makes it almost impossible.”

Who knows what will happen now, with the Red Devils recently extending the Special One’s deal by a year?