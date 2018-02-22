Manchester United Coach Jose Mourinho

Close to finishing his second season with the Red Devils, the Special One claims that the team has made progress under him in an interview with Sky Sports.

Some fans won’t be so sure, as the Portuguese gaffer has spent over 350m on players like Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku since arriving, only to get knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 by minnows Sevilla.

"I knew the club I was coming to. I know that one thing is to go to a club that is prepared to win and you just need to arrive and give the last touches, to give your personal quality, personal knowledge and the team, and the club, is ready just for the last click.

He has a point: unable to earn Champions League qualification under Louis Van Gaal, the Mancunians will now be in the competition for the second season in a row, and are currently in 2nd place in the Premier League, while also having a shot at winning the FA Cup next month.

"I knew that was not the case [at United]. The owners knew that. The CEO, he knew that. So when I came in this period to Manchester United I was ready for this and I knew it was not to come and have [instant] success.

"But, in spite of it, three trophies, three finals, probably a third or fourth [finish in the Premier League] in worst-case scenario. Not bad."

The Red Devils have also come away with wins against every member of the Top 6 this season, a good piece of news for fans. The latest win came to knock Tottenham out of the FA Cup semi-finals.

"I know people can say what they want, but [we've had] some very good performances, so a lot of things please me," Mourinho added. "The evolution, in relation to the football team, the evolution at almost every level, more victories, more goals scored, less conceded, and some big performances against the top-six teams."