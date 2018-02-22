With the Sky Blues winning the title at the weekend, many had questions to ask about the Red Devils’ summer spend, which didn’t really help them compete for the Premier League title.

Yet, according to Mourinho, the real focus should be on the Top Six, not on competing specifically with City.

"We are not going to spend more than we can. We are not going to do anything crazy," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"We are just trying to improve a little bit more. That's what we are going to try."

"Everybody will try to improve, like we did from last season," Mourinho added.

"Last season we finished sixth and this season we are going to finish, hopefully, second.

"Next season, we are going to try to improve, but let's see what happens. Maybe also City will invest massively and they don't let the others close the gap to them. I don't know.

"But it is not about us and them. It is about us and them and Liverpool and Arsenal and Chelsea and Spurs. It is not City and United. It is about the six."