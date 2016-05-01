Mourinho: Man Utd is becoming Pogba’s team

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hailed Paul Pogba and said his team's profile was changing to suit the midfielder.



Pogba set up two goals as United eased past Stoke City 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday. The France international, 24, has enjoyed a fine campaign, providing nine assists and scoring three goals in 13 league games.



Mourinho was full of praise for the midfielder and said United could become Pogba's team.



"He was moving the ball fantastically well, with long passes changing the direction and creating problems for the opponent," he said. "He had an assist and if he had scored the free-kick with the last shot of the game, it would be really a reward for him. I think he is happy with the way the team is playing and he's happy because the team is changing the profile and the profile is going more in his direction."

