Coach Jose Mourinho has hinted that his Manchester United side have a long way to go to competing with Europe’s elite.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ European Super Cup tie against Real Madrid in Skopje, the Special One claimed that: “the top quality is obviously the Champions League”.

“We are going to try, that’s obvious. But that’s also obvious the difference between the Champions League and Europa League winners,” the former Inter and Porto Coach said.

“The Europa League is very difficult to win. It’s a lot of matches, you travel, the motivation is not so high. Europa League is not the El Dorado for the players.

Manchester United qualified to the final (and to next year’s Champions League) courtesy of their 2-0 win over Ajax in last year’s Europa League.

“But the top quality is obviously the Champions League. When you get into semis-finals you have four of the best five or six teams in Europe so there is a difference in quality. It’s possible, we believe it’s possible.”

“It’s not many times a player has a chance to play in the Super Cup unless like Barça and Madrid you have plenty of opportunities,” he continued.