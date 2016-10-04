Mourinho: Newcastle players ‘animals’ after Man Utd defeat

Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game at St James’ Park with Mourinho remaining without a Premier League victory away to Newcastle.



Manchester United pushed for a late equalizer but couldn’t find a way through.



And Mourinho has called the Newcastle players animals. “They fought like animals - I hope they take that as a compliment,” he said.



“The gods of football were on their side. It wasn't going to happen for us today. Newcastle gave what they have and what they don't have, that's a beautiful thing in football.”



"They fought for their point, a point is what they had in mind. We made a defensive mistake and when they are in front they had only one thing in mind and gave their lives to keep a clean sheet."



Manchester United remain 16 points behind leaders Manchester City, who are now just six wins from sealing the Premier League title.