Jose Mourinho doesn’t believe that Paris Saint-Germain paid too much for Neymar,

According to Marca reporter Chris Winterburn, the Special One only believes players are expensive if they are “going for inflated fees when they don't have the quality to match."

"When we paid the amount for Paul [Pogba] I said that he was not expensive, I don't think Neymar for €200m is expensive," Mourinho is quoted as saying at a recent press conference.

The Manchester United Coach was commenting Neymar’s €222 million move from Barcelona to PSG, one which the Brazilian wishes to pay for himself in order to force it through.

The scorer of 20 goals last season, the Brazilian is considered to be one of the best players around.

"The problem is not Neymar the problem is the consequence of the Neymar deal. We will see more £80m, £60m players."

"What is expensive is players going for inflated fees when they don't have the quality to match."