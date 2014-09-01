Jose Mourinho, coach of Manchester United, discusses his team’s mental preparations going into their weekend Premier League fixture against Everton. For two players in particular the game will have added emotions, and on newly acquired Red Devil attacker Lukaku, who faces his former side.

LUKAKU AND EVERTON RETURN - "For Lukaku it will not be a normal match, but it should not be too much pressure. He is doing well, scoring many goals, has a good relationship with all the team and the way he plays. Compared to last year, I believe our movement is much improved."

On the other side of the field, Everton youth hero Wayne Rooney has made the opposite switch as Lukaku, moving from his glory days at Old Trafford back to the Toffees jersey that ignited his career. The match will have multiple side stories, but most important will be the result, with both Mourinho and Koeman concentrated on positive performances to challenge for the Premier League top spots.