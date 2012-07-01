Mourinho on Pogba relationship: “Don’t say bull****”

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at the “lies” being spread regarding a breakdown in his relationship with Paul Pogba.



Mourinho’s decision to bench Pogba and haul him off in two of United’s last three fixtures has sparked talk of unrest, with it suggested that a divide in the camp has formed between star midfielder and manager.



The Portuguese coach has, however, told reporters when quizzed on rumours of a rift: "When you say 'a lot of speculation' you should say a lot of lies. Because I accept and Paul accepts that he has not been playing well in the last few matches. But that's all.”



“It is my problem, it is the player's problem. A big lie that our relationship is not good, a big lie that we don't communicate, a big lie that we don't agree with his positions and his involvement in the dynamic of the team. So, be objective and say what we all know: in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period. End of story.”



“You are paid to read the game and explain the game. Don’t say bull****.”